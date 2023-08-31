Ukraine investigates 93,000 cases of sexual abuse against civilians

The National Police of Ukraine has received 93,000 calls from victims of sexual abuse committed by Russian troops since February 2022, says Serhii Nizhynskyi, the adviser of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna.

According to the official, police have submitted only part of reports on Russian crimes for court consideration, as per Ukrainska Pravda.

“The Prosecutor General’s Office has verified and sent 203 to 205 reports to courts. Currently, the National Police is verifying 93,000 calls from the victims, which are being directed to assistance centers that help survivors,” Nizhynskyi explains.

Previously, the police said it recorded the highest number of sexual crimes by Russian occupiers in liberated Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts.