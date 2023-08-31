Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine investigates 93,000 cases of sexual abuse against civilians

byOlena Mukhina
31/08/2023
1 minute read
Basement of Yahidne, Chernihiv Oblast which was occupied by Russian soldiers in spring 2022. Photo: Pavlo Bahmut, Ukrinform
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The National Police of Ukraine has received 93,000 calls from victims of sexual abuse committed by Russian troops since February 2022, says Serhii Nizhynskyi, the adviser of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna.

According to the official, police have submitted only part of reports on Russian crimes for court consideration, as per Ukrainska Pravda.

“The Prosecutor General’s Office has verified and sent 203 to 205 reports to courts. Currently, the National Police is verifying 93,000 calls from the victims, which are being directed to assistance centers that help survivors,” Nizhynskyi explains.

Previously, the police said it recorded the highest number of sexual crimes by Russian occupiers in liberated Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts