Ukraine reportedly destroys at least 24 Russian aircraft – media

byOlena Mukhina
30/08/2023
Fire in the area of the airfield in Russia’s Pskov following a drone attack on the night of 30 Aug. Credit: Baza
The Ukrainian Army has carried out at least nine successful attacks on airfields in Russia, and Belarus, and temporarily occupied Crimea, destroying or damaging at least 24 aircraft since February 2022, according to Russian media outlet Viorstka.

The first attack took place on 25 February 2022, the second day of the Russian full-scale invasion. Then, one of the Russian transport aircraft caught fire at the Millerovo air base in the Rostov Oblast. Various sources reported that Ukrainian forces targeted the base with an unmanned vehicle or Tochka tactical ballistic missile.

The outlet says the most extensive strike of the Ukrainian Army was launched on 9 August 2022, on the “Saky” air base in Crimea. During the attack, Russia lost four Su-30SM combat aircraft and seven Su-24M bombers.

Three successful attacks were launched in August 2023 which targeted airfields in Novgorod, Kaluga, and Pskov oblasts in Russia. As a result, two Tu-22M strike bombers were destroyed, four Il-76 heavy aircraft, and another unspecified plane were damaged.

