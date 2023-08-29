In the past 24 hours on the Tavriysk direction in Ukraine’s south, Russian forces has sustained significant casualties, with a reported 293 personnel lost, including 50 confirmed fatalities and 243 wounded. Additionally, Russian invaders have lost 25 military vehicles, according to the commander of the operational-strategic forces group “Tavriya,” Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, as conveyed through his Telegram channel.

Tarnavskyi’s statement affirmed, “The successful progress of the Defense Forces on the Tavriysk direction continues. Our artillery units executed a total of 1218 fire missions throughout the day.”

In the direction of Novodanylivka-Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, there has been success, with forces consolidating their positions at achieved frontlines, delivering artillery strikes on identified Russian targets, and conducting counter-battery measures, as reported by the General Staff of Ukraine’s forces.

The inventory of destroyed equipment includes 1 tank, 4 armored combat vehicles, 9 artillery systems and mortars, 1 anti-tank guided missile system, 1 unmanned aerial vehicle, and 9 units of automotive machinery.

In addition to the military equipment, 5 ammunition depots, 1 command post, and 1 observation point belonging to Russia’s forces were also successfully eliminated.

According to Colonel Valeriy Shershen, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces, there has been an advancement of approximately 1.5 kilometers by Ukrainian forces in an undisclosed location along the Tavryisk (Zaporizhzhia) direction as of June 26.