Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine advances on Tavriisk direction, inflicting 300 Russian casualties in a day

In the past day on the Tavriysk front in southern Ukraine, Russian forces lost 293 personnel, including 50 fatalities and 243 wounded, along with 25 military vehicles, as Ukrainian forces advanced and neutralized enemy equipment and positions.
byOrysia Hrudka
29/08/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



In the past 24 hours on the Tavriysk direction in Ukraine’s south, Russian forces has sustained significant casualties, with a reported 293 personnel lost, including 50 confirmed fatalities and 243 wounded. Additionally, Russian invaders have lost 25 military vehicles, according to the commander of the operational-strategic forces group “Tavriya,” Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, as conveyed through his Telegram channel.

Tarnavskyi’s statement affirmed, “The successful progress of the Defense Forces on the Tavriysk direction continues. Our artillery units executed a total of 1218 fire missions throughout the day.”

In the direction of Novodanylivka-Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, there has been success, with forces consolidating their positions at achieved frontlines, delivering artillery strikes on identified Russian targets, and conducting counter-battery measures, as reported by the General Staff of Ukraine’s forces.

The inventory of destroyed equipment includes 1 tank, 4 armored combat vehicles, 9 artillery systems and mortars, 1 anti-tank guided missile system, 1 unmanned aerial vehicle, and 9 units of automotive machinery.

In addition to the military equipment, 5 ammunition depots, 1 command post, and 1 observation point belonging to Russia’s forces were also successfully eliminated.

Ukraine advanced on at least two sectors of the front on June 26 – ISW

According to Colonel Valeriy Shershen, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces, there has been an advancement of approximately 1.5 kilometers by Ukrainian forces in an undisclosed location along the Tavryisk (Zaporizhzhia) direction as of June 26.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts