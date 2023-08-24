Ukraine intel hub says it raided Crimea’s northwestern coast

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency conducted a special operation in Crimea, involving the personnel sea landing on the territory of the occupied peninsula, which “showed that Crimea is within reach of our soldiers.” This is according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) representatives, Andrii Cherniak and Andrii Usov, who reported it to RBC-Ukraine.

The remarks of the officials were published on 24 August. According to RBC, around 5 a.m., explosions were heard near the village of Mayak on Cape Tarkhankut. Russian sources claimed that Russia’s troops allegedly spotted and “destroyed” a Ukrainian “saboteur group” near Olenivka.

According to Chernyak, the special operation involved a firefight, including the use of aircraft and watercraft.

“Today, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, in cooperation with the Navy, conducted a special operation to land troops on the peninsula. The task was accomplished. The enemy suffered losses,” said Cherniak.

Yusov also said that the operation took place on the territory of Cape Tarkhankut, near the settlements of Mayak and Olenivka.

“There were no losses among our personnel. While the enemy suffered losses in forces and equipment, which are currently being clarified. The scheduled work of the Ukrainian Security and Defence Forces continues,” Yusov said.

He clarified that the Ukrainian military had already returned from the mission, having completed their tasks.

“This operation was a raid. It showed that the temporarily occupied peninsula is not only within the range of the Ukrainian Security and Defence Forces’ weapons, but also within the range of the Ukrainian defence personnel’s operations,” Yusov added.

Later, the HUR reported on its Telegram channel that during last night’s operation in occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian raiders engaged in a firefight with the Russian units, inflicting losses on them, and flying the Ukrainian flag “again in Ukrainian Crimea.” After fulfilling all tasks, the Ukrainian forces evacuated without suffering any losses, according to the agency.

“The occupation administration of Crimea does not comment on the events, despite massive appeals from local residents. The only message was about the alleged ‘destruction of ammunition according to the established schedule’,” Ukraine’s Intelligence Directorate wrote.

The footage from the operation shared by the Directorate shows Ukrainian soldiers moving by boat, then recoding an address in front of the national flag in which they say, “We are already in Crimea.”

On the previous day, 23 August, the Russian S-400 anti-air missile complex was destroyed on Crimea’s northwestern Cape Tarkhankut near Olenivka village.

