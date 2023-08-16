British intel: Russia making progress in developing one-way attack drones

In its latest intelligence update, the UK Defense Ministry discloses Russia’s deployment of self-manufactured one-way attack drones based on Iranian Shahed designs, highlighting their evolving self-sufficiency.
The ministry tweeted:
- Russia has almost certainly started to deploy domestically produced one way attack Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (OWA-UAVs) based on Iranian Shahed designs. Russian forces have been importing Iranian-made systems since September 2022.
- Indigenous manufacturing will likely allow Russia to establish a more reliable supply of OWA-UAVs. The performance of these weapons has been variable and Ukraine has proved effective in neutralising the majority of incoming OWA-UAVs.
- Russia likely aims for self-sufficiency in OWA-UAVs in the coming months. However, in the interim, Russia remains reliant on components and whole weapons from Iran, primarily shipped via the Caspian Sea.
