Occupiers force Ukrainians to accept Russian passports, British Intel says

British Intelligence's update on Ukraine on 24 April 2023.

Credit: UK Ministry of Defence/Twitter

The authorities in occupied areas of Ukraine are almost certainly coercing the population to accept Russia’s passports, British Intelligence reported in its daily update on Ukraine on 24 April 2023.

Ukrainian residents in Kherson Oblast (southern Ukraine) have been warned that those who have not accepted a Russian passport by 1 June 2023 will be “deported” and their property seized, according to British Intelligence.

Russian occupiers are likely expediating the integration of the occupied territories of Ukraine into the bureaucracy of Russia to help paint the invasion as a success, especially in the run-up to the 2024 presidential elections, British Intelligence suggested.

Russia uses passports as a tool in the “Russification” of Ukrainians on the occupied territories. According to British Intelligence, the exact process occurred in occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts (eastern Ukraine) before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

