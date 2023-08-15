Kindergarten, sports complex, flats damaged in Russian massive night missile strike on Ukraine’s center, west

Overnight into 15 August, Russia attacked Ukraine with 28 air- and sea-launched missiles. Of these, Ukrainian defenses destroyed 16 Kalibr cruise missiles, the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.

According to the Air Force of Ukraine, the 28 cruise missiles included:

4 X-22 cruise missiles – from six Tu-22M3 long-range aircraft (airfields based in Soltsy and Shaikovka);

20 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from 11 strategic aviation aircraft (Enhels and Olieniehorsk airfields);

4 Kalibr cruise missiles from a frigate in the Black Sea (near Yalta).

Most of the missiles targeted western Ukraine. They changed their directions multiple times during the attack, attempting to trick Ukraine’s air defenses, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said.

“The [Russians] are still planning strikes, programming routes in such a way as to bypass our air defense as efficiently as possible, using weaknesses, using intelligence data,” Ihnat added.

According to the Head of the Volyn Oblats Military Administration, Yurii Pohuliaiko, a Russian missile hit an industrial enterprise in Lutsk. As of 8 AM on 15 August, Pohuliaiko said three people were killed and three injured in the attack.

Lviv mayor Andrii Sadovyi said that a Russian rocket landed in the yard of a kindergarten in Lviv, destroying it. As well, over a hundred flats were damaged around the location. Over 500 windows were smashed, and four people were injured in the attack.

“There were no casualties, but there was a lot of damage,” Lviv mayor Andrii Sadovyi said.

Russia’s debris also damaged ten houses in Stavchany, Lviv Oblast. As of the morning on 15 August, there are injured people.

Central and east-Ukrainian cities were targeted as well. Overnight into 15 August, Russia also launched eight S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Cherkasy oblasts.

S-300/S-400 missiles wreak destruction in Ukraine’s easternmost regions as Ukraine’s air defenses lack the capacity to shoot down these ballistic targets.

According to the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, Russia hit one of the enterprises and city’s sports facilities. Two people were injured.

According to the Head of the Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, Igor Taburets, the Russian missile hit the territory of a private enterprise and a medical facility. No injuries were reported, but water and heating systems were damaged in the city of Smila.

Suspilne reported that Ukraine’s air defense also operated in Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytsky oblasts. A Russian missile hit a private house in Ivano-Frankivsk.

In general, overnight into 15 August, Ukraine’s Air Force destroyed 16 X-101/X-555 Kalibr cruise missiles. The Ukrainian air defense shot down Russian missiles with anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, fighter aircraft, and immediate (direct) support units.

