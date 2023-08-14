Ukraine downs all missiles, drones of Russia’s night attack, but debris causes damage in Odesa: photos, video

Russians attacked Odesa Oblast using Kalibr cruise missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones in two waves, head of Odesa Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

According to Ukrainian Air Forces, Ukraine’s air defense destroyed all missiles and drones.

Debris fell over downtown Odesa, damaging a shopping center, a dormitory, and an apartment building. Three civilians were injured, Kiper reported.

“Debris from missiles fired by the Russians into the center of Odesa damaged a dormitory of an educational institution, a residential building, and a supermarket. The blast wave smashed windows in several buildings and damaged cars parked nearby. Fires broke out at three facilities. All relevant services are working at the scene. Three supermarket employees are known to have been injured. All of them were provided with medical aid,” Oleh Kiper wrote on his telegram channel.

Ukrainian air defense shot down all eight Kalibr missiles and 15 Shahed drones with which the Russian army attacked Ukraine overnight. Missile debris fell on a supermarket and a dormitory in Odesa, causing a fire.

📹Operational Command “South” pic.twitter.com/MLqnYCtBLs — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 14, 2023

Read also: