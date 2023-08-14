Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine downs all missiles, drones of Russia’s night attack, but debris causes damage in Odesa: photos, video

On the night of 14 August, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with eight Kalibr missiles and 15 Shahed drones. Ukrainian air defense destroyed all air targets. Missile debris hit several civilian facilities in Odesa, causing fires and injuring three civilians.
byIryna Voichuk
14/08/2023
odesa missiledebris
Consequences of falling debris from a Russian missile fired at Odesa. Credit: Operational Command “South”
Russians attacked Odesa Oblast using Kalibr cruise missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones in two waves, head of Odesa Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

According to Ukrainian Air Forces, Ukraine’s air defense destroyed all missiles and drones.

Debris fell over downtown Odesa, damaging a shopping center, a dormitory, and an apartment building. Three civilians were injured, Kiper reported.

odesa 14 august attack
Consequences of falling debris from Russian missiles fired at Odesa. Credit: Operational Command “South”

odesa 14 august russian attack
Consequences of falling debris from Russian missiles fired at Odesa. Credit: Operational Command “South”

odesa missile drone attack
Consequences of falling debris from Russian missiles fired at Odesa. Credit: Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

“Debris from missiles fired by the Russians into the center of Odesa damaged a dormitory of an educational institution, a residential building, and a supermarket. The blast wave smashed windows in several buildings and damaged cars parked nearby. Fires broke out at three facilities. All relevant services are working at the scene. Three supermarket employees are known to have been injured. All of them were provided with medical aid,” Oleh Kiper wrote on his telegram channel.

odesa missile attack
Consequences of falling debris from Russian missiles fired at Odesa. Credit: Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

