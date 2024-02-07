Tucker Carlson risks EU entry ban for Putin interview

European Parliament members are urging an EU entry prohibition on American TV personality Tucker Carlson for his interview with Vladimir Putin.

Since Russia’s full invasion two years ago, Western outlets have unsuccessfully pursued a Putin interview. The decision to provide Carlson access raises questions. Some speculate it links to rumors Moscow wants peace talks.

In the view of Members of the European Parliament, giving a platform to someone accused of war crimes crosses ethical lines and enables propaganda.

“As Putin is a war criminal and the EU sanctions all who assist him in that effort, it seems logical that the External Action Service examine his case as well,” former Belgian PM and current MEP Guy Verhofstadt told Newsweek.

This week Carlson visited Russia, and on Tuesday stated he would soon publish an interview with the Russian president. Per the Wall Street Journal, it is set to air on the evening of 8 February. Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has confirmed the interview already took place.

Explaining his motive for the interview, Carlson said in a video statement on Tuesday: “Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine or what his goals are now.”

However, Tucker Carlson is known for his pro-Russia stance, so no tough questions for Putin are expected from him.

“Carlson wants to give a platform to someone accused of crimes of genocide—this is wrong. If Putin has something to say he needs to say it in front of the ICC [International Criminal Court in Hague],” MEP Urmas Paet, formerly Estonia’s foreign minister, told Newsweek.

Carlson’s interview will make him the first Western media representative to question Putin since the Ukraine invasion began. He also requested a Zelenskyy interview, Carlson revealed.

Read more: