Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Tucker Carlson risks EU entry ban for Putin interview

Airing expected any day now. Carlson said he also requested an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
07/02/2024
2 minute read
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson on Fox News (Screen grab)
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

European Parliament members are urging an EU entry prohibition on American TV personality Tucker Carlson for his interview with Vladimir Putin.

Since Russia’s full invasion two years ago, Western outlets have unsuccessfully pursued a Putin interview. The decision to provide Carlson access raises questions. Some speculate it links to rumors Moscow wants peace talks.

In the view of Members of the European Parliament, giving a platform to someone accused of war crimes crosses ethical lines and enables propaganda.

“As Putin is a war criminal and the EU sanctions all who assist him in that effort, it seems logical that the External Action Service examine his case as well,” former Belgian PM and current MEP Guy Verhofstadt told Newsweek.

This week Carlson visited Russia, and on Tuesday stated he would soon publish an interview with the Russian president. Per the Wall Street Journal, it is set to air on the evening of 8 February. Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has confirmed the interview already took place.

Explaining his motive for the interview, Carlson said in a video statement on Tuesday: “Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine or what his goals are now.”

However, Tucker Carlson is known for his pro-Russia stance, so no tough questions for Putin are expected from him.

“Carlson wants to give a platform to someone accused of crimes of genocide—this is wrong. If Putin has something to say he needs to say it in front of the ICC [International Criminal Court in Hague],” MEP Urmas Paet, formerly Estonia’s foreign minister, told Newsweek.  

Carlson’s interview will make him the first Western media representative to question Putin since the Ukraine invasion began. He also requested a Zelenskyy interview, Carlson revealed.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts