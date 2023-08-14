Norway to supply Ukraine with newly-developed anti-drone system

The Norwegian Government says it has awarded the company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace a contract to deliver a newly developed anti-drone system to Ukraine. The contract is worth NOK 740 million or about $71 million.

Russian drone attacks are a major challenge in Ukraine, which puts this delivery in high demand.

The delivery of the anti-drone system is financed through the British-led International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), where Norway is a major contributor.

“Here we see the result of good cooperation between the Norwegian Armed Forces and industry, which shows an ability to think in new and innovative ways. This will help save Ukrainian lives, and is important in Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s brutal war of aggression,” says Norway’s Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram.

Cortex Typhon C-UAS is a newly developed anti-drone system composed of components from Teledyne Flir, Kongsberg, and armored vehicles. The Norwegian Armed Forces have donated Dingo vehicles, machine guns, and ammunition for the system, according to the statement by the Norwegian Government.

