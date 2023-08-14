Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

UK intel: Ukrainians escalate fight for positions on left bank of Dnipro River, Russian command contemplates reinforcements

The increased efforts of Ukrainian defenders to gain control over bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River near Kherson are prompting the Russian command to consider reallocating reinforcements from the priority direction near Zaporizhzhia
“Over the last week, there has been an uptick in small-scale combat along the banks of the lower reaches of the Dnipro River,” UK intelligence said in its daily report.

According to British intel, Ukrainian forces have worked to raid or set up small bridgeheads at new locations on the Russian-held east bank.

“This is in addition to expanding the bridgehead Ukraine has maintained near the ruined Antonivsky Bridge since June 2023. Some of these operations likely took advantage of a local Russian force rotation.”

Ukraine conducts successful raid across Dnipro river in new direction east of Kherson

“The combatants also continue to skirmish for control of small islands in the Dnipro estuary. Russian commanders face a dilemma of whether to strengthen this area or to deploy troops in the areas of Ukraine’s main counter-offensive operations, farther to the east,” UK intel concluded.

