UK intel: Ukrainians escalate fight for positions on left bank of Dnipro River, Russian command contemplates reinforcements

“Over the last week, there has been an uptick in small-scale combat along the banks of the lower reaches of the Dnipro River,” UK intelligence said in its daily report.

According to British intel, Ukrainian forces have worked to raid or set up small bridgeheads at new locations on the Russian-held east bank.

“This is in addition to expanding the bridgehead Ukraine has maintained near the ruined Antonivsky Bridge since June 2023. Some of these operations likely took advantage of a local Russian force rotation.”

“The combatants also continue to skirmish for control of small islands in the Dnipro estuary. Russian commanders face a dilemma of whether to strengthen this area or to deploy troops in the areas of Ukraine’s main counter-offensive operations, farther to the east,” UK intel concluded.

Read also: