UK intel reports growing water scarcity issue in Russian-occupied Donetsk

Even before Russia invaded Ukraine back in 2014, the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal was filled by 10-30% during the accidents. The situation worsened during the years of the Russian occupation before and even more so after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The photo shows the canal in January 2014. Photo: V.Biletskyi/Wikimedia Commons

In its latest intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry reports on the ongoing water scarcity issue in Russian-occupied Donetsk, which has worsened since the 2022 invasion, and warns that the dearth of water in the area could worsen despite Russian attempts to remedy the situation.

The ministry tweeted:

In February 2022 Putin announced the Special military operation. Today he addressed his nation to say “A real war has once again been launched against our Motherland.”

The descriptions of the conflict as a defensive ‘war’ has grown more frequent as his situation has worsened. pic.twitter.com/LwsK8eI2qC

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 9, 2023