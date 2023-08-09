Ukraine conducts successful raid across Dnipro river in new direction east of Kherson

Ukrainian special forces likely conducted a successful raid across Dnipro in an unexpected direction east of Kherson. Unlike previous raids on Dnipro islands near Oleshky, this time, Ukrainian troops reached the mainland eastern bank of the river near Kozachi Laheri village.

However, whether Ukrainian troops have established an enduring presence on the east bank remains unclear.

“Several Russian milbloggers reported on August 8 that Ukrainian forces landed up to seven boats, each carrying around six to seven people, on the east bank of the Dnipro near the settlement of Kozachi Laheri, broke through Russian defensive lines, and advanced up to 800 meters deep,” Institute for the Study of War noted in its latest report.

Russian military bloggers said that the raid was conducted after Russian commanders redeployed elite VDV units from Dnipro’s eastern bank to Zaporizhzhia’s direction, ordering mobilized soldiers to protect the river instead.

Later, some Russian bloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces were pushed back from the Kozachi Laheri settlement. Appointed by Russia, the so-called head of occupied Kherson Oblast, Vladimir Saldo, downplayed reports of the Ukrainian landing. The Ukrainian side didn’t comment on the operation.

So far, there was no visual confirmation of the Ukrainian stable presence on the eastern bank of Dnipro in Kherson Oblast, except for the islands in front of Oleshky. At the same time, photos of Russian soldiers allegedly taken captive during the Ukrainian raid appeared online. It wasn’t possible to confirm independently whether these POWs were indeed from Kozachi Laheri.

Also, Russian military blogger Trinadtsatyi claimed that 25 Russian soldiers were allegedly killed or taken captive during the Ukrainian raid near Kozachi Laheri. He also writes that when the connection with soldiers disappeared, Russian Major Tomov himself went to the position to check the situation, where he appeared in the Ukrainian ambush.

Yet, until there is more evidence, all available information suggests Ukrainians conducted only a limited raid on Russian-held territory.

UPDATE: Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on TV air on 9 August that she can’t confirm reports about Ukrainian presence on the left bank of the Dnipro River “as of now.”