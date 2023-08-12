Air Force: Ukraine shoots down 13 Kinzhal “hypersonic” missiles since May 16

Since May, Ukrainian air defense forces have already shot down 13 Russian Kh-47 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles, and more than 20 Iskander cruise missiles and S-400 ballistic missiles, according to Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command.
The most recent Russian attack involving the allegedly hypersonic Kinzhals occurred on 11 August. Ukrainian air defenses shot down one of the Kh-47s in Kyiv Oblast. The Kinzhal is a difficult target for most air defense systems due to its high speed. However, some systems, such as the US-made Patriot, can destroy such missiles.
Russians have a small supply of the Kinzhal, but can produce about 100 missiles of various types a month, which includes some Kh-47s, Ihnat says.
Read also:
- Russia attacks Ukraine with Kinzhal missiles, killing child in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
- Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 529: Russia attacked Ukraine with Kinzhal missiles
- Russian Kinzhals aimed for Storm Shadow carriers in a massive missile attack on Ukraine
- Ukraine repels night attack on Kyiv, shoots down all 18 Russian missiles, including six Kinzhals
- Historical first: Ukraine confirms shooting down Kinzhal hypersonic missile with Patriot SAM