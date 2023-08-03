Ukrainian official expresses concern over Germany’s recruitment of Ukrainian refugees

Lana Zerkal, the advisor to the Minister of Energy and Former Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs made an appearance in the interview with Yanina Sokolova. Zerkal expressed her concerns, stating, “What really troubles me is that in Germany, they are not just creating conditions for our women with children to stay, but they are establishing specialized recruiting agencies to employ Ukrainian women and men. They understand that we possess certain skills and are inclined towards work.”

“Even now, Ukrainians have had their citizenship acquisition period halved. They (Germans) understand that we are a source of the workforce. This worries me because we are currently losing our workforce. In a few years, they will start receiving citizenship, and they won’t return here if there are no schools, no opportunities to support their families, and no prospects. All of this is part of this restoration process,” Zerkal said.