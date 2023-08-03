Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

French Amb to Ukraine visited unit that utilizes Franco-Italian air defense system SAMP/T

byOrysia Hrudka
03/08/2023
The French Ambassador to Ukraine, Etienne de Poncins, recently paid a visit to a Ukrainian unit utilizing the Franco-Italian Surface-to-Air Missile Platform/Terrain (SAMP/T) system, which offers protection against Russian attacks.

During the visit, de Poncins expressed his appreciation for the system’s role in safeguarding both the Ukrainian people and armed forces from potential threats like Russian drones and missiles. He added that he had a “frank exchange of views” with the military and called SAMP/T a “confirmation of France’s support in the fight against Russian aggression.”

The SAMP/T-MAMBA system is a pioneering long-range anti-missile system in Europe, capable of intercepting enemy aircraft at distances ranging from 3 to 100 kilometers and ballistic missiles at distances from 3 to 25 kilometers, with an effective interception altitude of up to 25 kilometers. Developed by the Eurosam consortium, the SAMP/T system is in active service in Italy, France, and Singapore. The transfer of this advanced system to Ukraine was part of Italy’s sixth military aid package, officially confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron in June, demonstrating France’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

