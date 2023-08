Russian troops once again shelled one of the clinics in the Ukrainian city of Kherson on 1 August 2023, killing a doctor and injuring a nurse.



“The shelling killed a young doctor, who has only been working for a few days and injured a nurse for whose life our doctors are now fighting.

Sincere condolences to the family of the deceased doctor!” head of Kherson City administration Roman Mrochko said

As was reported yesterday, Russian troops killed four civilians and wounded 18 in the Kherson region, intensively shelling residential areas there.



H ead of the Kherson Oblast administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said that so high intensity of shelling is related to the rotation of the Russian troops on the eastern bank of Dnipro. Russia has replenished its forces, which had suffered losses from the Ukrainian army.

As the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office informed , three civilians were killed on the streets of Kherson on the morning of 31 July 2023 due to Russia’s shelling of the city center. One man killed, four injured after Russia's attack with Grad rockets on central Kherson The attack took place ~8:20, city municipal workers are the victims. 4 have been hospitalized, authorities said.

The Grad MLRS launches unguided rockets.

