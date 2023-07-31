Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Intensive Russian shelling killed four, wounded 18 civilians in Ukraine’s Kherson

byBohdan Ben
31/07/2023
1 minute read
A 65-year-old man, who was driving a car on one of Kherson streets, received multiple shrapnel injuries and died on 31 July 2023, Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office informed.
On 31 July 2023, the Russian army had been shelling the south-Ukrainian Kherson Oblast since early morning, killing at least four civilians.

As of 18:00, 17 civilians were wounded, and three were killed only in Kherson. Also, at least one more person was wounded and one more killed in the region, head of the Kherson Oblast administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The youngest victim is only 16 years old. The girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition. One person killed and six injured are employees of the utility company, and five more are volunteers. They occurred under enemy fire when they were helping the Kherson people to eliminate the consequences of shelling and flooding,” Prokudin said.

He added that so high intensity of shelling is related to the rotation of the Russian troops on the eastern bank of Dnipro. Russia has replenished its forces, which had suffered heavy losses from the Ukrainian army.
 
Prokudin called on locals to be as careful as possible in the next few days, expecting the shelling to continue.
 
The Kherson Oblast Administration also reported that Russian aviation continues bombing the village of Kozatske in the Kakhovka district of the Kherson Oblast. One of the bombs hit residential buildings. An 80-year-old woman who lived in one of the houses hit by a guided aerial bomb died under the rubble of her own home.
 
As the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office informed, three civilians were killed on the streets of Kherson on the morning of 31 July 2023 due to Russia’s shelling of the city center.

University, apartment building hit in Russia’s attack on Kharkiv, Kherson, Kryvyi Rih

