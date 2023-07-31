Intensive Russian shelling killed four, wounded 18 civilians in Ukraine’s Kherson

On 31 July 2023, the Russian army had been shelling the south-Ukrainian Kherson Oblast since early morning, killing at least four civilians.
As of 18:00, 17 civilians were wounded, and three were killed only in Kherson. Also, at least one more person was wounded and one more killed in the region, head of the Kherson Oblast administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.
“The youngest victim is only 16 years old. The girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition. One person killed and six injured are employees of the utility company, and five more are volunteers. They occurred under enemy fire when they were helping the Kherson people to eliminate the consequences of shelling and flooding,” Prokudin said.
One man killed, four injured after Russia's attack with Grad rockets on central Kherson
The attack took place ~8:20, city municipal workers are the victims. 4 have been hospitalized, authorities said.
The Grad MLRS launches unguided rockets.
Kherson Oblast Head Prokudin
Euromaidan Press
