Iceland suspends its embassy in Moscow over “current conditions”

On 1 August, the Embassy of Iceland suspended its operations in Moscow, Iceland’s government says.

On 9 July, Iceland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs announced her decision to suspend operations of the Embassy of Iceland in Moscow, saying that “the functioning of the embassy in Moscow in the current conditions does not meet the priorities of the foreign policy service” of the Republic.

“Commercial, cultural, and political relations with Russia are currently at their lowest level. Therefore, it is no longer justified to keep the Icelandic embassy in Moscow open,” she said.

However, as per Iceland’s government, “this decision does not constitute a severance of diplomatic relations. As soon as conditions permit, Iceland will prioritize the resumption of operations of the Embassy of Iceland in Moscow.”

According to the announcement, the Embassy of Iceland in Moscow has represented Iceland vis-a-vis Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Starting from 1 August, the representation of these countries will be covered by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Iceland in Reykjavik.

According to European Pravda, Iceland Embassy works at the Lithuanian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis explained it would allow them to coordinate and strengthen their support for Ukraine.

Read also: