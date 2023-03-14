Ukraine President and Iceland PM discussed Russia compensation mechanism and efforts to bring Russia to justice

President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of Iceland

 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir.

Zelenskyy noted the active position of Iceland as the state holding the presidency of the Council of Europe. In this context, the parties discussed efforts to bring Russia to justice for war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity and crimes of aggression committed in Ukraine. Attention was also paid to the measures taken to create a register of damages caused by Russian aggression and a full-fledged compensation mechanism, in particular in the context of preparations for the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik.

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Iceland discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

The parties also touched upon the issue of nuclear security, which is deliberately jeopardized by Russia’s attacks on civilian nuclear facilities in Ukraine and the aggressor’s seizure of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. It was stated that this situation poses a direct nuclear threat far beyond Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Katrín Jakobsdóttir discussed the progress and prospects of Ukraine’s recovery. The President emphasized the prospects of using Iceland’s experience and expertise in the field of green energy and invited Icelandic businesses to invest in relevant projects in our country.

The Head of State separately raised the issue of the importance of recognizing the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people by the Parliament of Iceland. The first steps have already been taken by official Reykjavik in this context.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a Joint Declaration by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir.

