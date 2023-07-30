Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russia’s war has left many Ukrainians vulnerable to human trafficking – ombudsman

byOlena Mukhina
30/07/2023
1 minute read
russian forced deportation adoption ukrainian children
Credit: UkrInform
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Russia’s war has created new human trafficking risks for Ukrainians, Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets says.

According to him, forced deportation of civilians to Russia, internal displacement, and the fact that many Ukrainians seek shelter from the war abroad have made the population more vulnerable to trafficking.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s office informed that 56 citizens became victims of human trafficking in 2023.

Lubinets stated that the majority of appeals he has received on human trafficking cases during the war concern individuals who were previously held captive in Russia.

On 17 March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, alleging they are guilty of the war crime of unlawful deportation and transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

ICC arrest warrant for Putin: what’s next, and do we still need a Tribunal? Human rights defender answers

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts