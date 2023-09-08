Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

U.S. Senate foreign chief grills oilfield firms over continued Russia presence

“There is simply no good explanation for this behavior, other than to make a dollar,” Bob Menendez said, addressing SLB, Baker Hughes, and Halliburton.
byAlya Shandra
08/09/2023
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez has requested explanations from the three largest American oilfield services firms – SLB, Baker Hughes and Halliburton – over their continued operations in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, reports the Associated Press.

Menendez cited an AP investigation showing the companies exported over $200 million in technology to Russia in the year after the February 2022 invasion, with SLB even growing its Russian business slightly.

The Senate Foreign Chief called Russia’s invasion “particularly heinous” in letters to the CEOs, noting the companies’ continued business “sought to make a profit” and that “there is simply no good explanation for this behavior, other than to make a dollar.”

SLB spokeswomen Moira Duff declined to comment on conversations with officials after receiving the letter. Baker Hughes confirmed receipt and said it was addressing concerns directly with Menendez’s office. Halliburton stated it was the first major firm to exit Russia, doing so within six months of the invasion.

Anti-corruption group B4Ukraine criticized SLB in particular, with director Eleanor Nichol saying: “It’s perverse that an American company continues to prop up Russia’s oil sector while the US government and citizens have made sacrifices for Ukraine.”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
