Defense Ministry: Ukraine Armed Forces’ decision-making unaffected by expert assessments

Media assessments and public opinions of analysts do not influence the decision-making process of Ukraine’s Armed Forces command on how to wage war against Russia, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on the national telethon on 8 August, according to Liga.

She says the military command pays very serious attention to its analytics prepared by military structures as such analyses are based on all available information, including classified data.

According to Maliar, media and public experts, both Western and Ukrainian, inevitably base their assessments and recommendations on incomplete and inaccurate publicly available information, making their conclusions unsuitable for military use.

“Even if an expert has data, as they say, ‘from the trenches,’ it is still data, let’s say, of the local ‘tactical’ level, and it does not cover the whole picture,” Maliar said.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces command uses the most complete data set possible to develop its overall strategy and specific operations.

Maliar believes that “it is good that the war attracts such close public attention,” and she is grateful to all the media that are involved in covering the war, but important decisions should be made only by professional military officers.

Read also: