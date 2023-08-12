Ukrainian Army pushes Russian troops into a defensive position – Pentagon

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Olena Mukhina
12/08/2023
ukrainian marines uk
Ukrainian marines training in the UK. Credit: British Ministry of Defence
The US will continue to work with Ukraine to provide its army with the capabilities it needs to deter Russian aggression, including training, US States Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder who serves as the Pentagon Press Secretary said during a press briefing.

Answering a question about the expectations and results related to embracing the style of maneuver warfare by the Ukrainian Army, Ryder said, “I’m not going to stand here at this podium and second guess a front-line commander in the Ukrainian military.”

“When it comes to that training and the kinds of training we’re providing, so first of all, you know, let’s take a step back here and recognize that this is a less than ideal situation. Nobody in their right mind ever would have wished that Russia would have invaded Ukraine but they did,” he stressed.

Ukrainian soldiers, against all odds, were able to push Russian troops back into a defensive position, which is miraculous, given the state of the Ukrainian military as Russia invaded, Ryder said.

“And so you’ve seen a, you know, outpouring of support from around the world to provide them with incredible and significant combat capabilities and training.” 

“So all things considered, I think it’s important to put it in a perspective, in terms of the capabilities that they have been able to develop and been able to execute in a very, very short period of time. So outstanding results in a less than ideal situation,” he said. 

