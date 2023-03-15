Russian travel clampdown aims to prevent defection of disaffected officials – British intel

The Russian state is making it increasingly harder for public officials to leave, widening restrictions dating to the Soviet era that are likely designed to prevent the flight or defection of increasingly disaffected officials, the British Intelligence reports in its daily update:

“Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian public officials and workers have been subject to increasingly severe foreign travel restrictions. Some officials have likely had to forfeit their passports to the Federal Security Service.

Employees closer to the center of power face more severe restrictions; Kremlin officials are banned from all international leisure travel.

This is a widening of existing measures which date from the Soviet era. Travel restrictions were tightened after the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The measures are likely designed to prevent the flight or defection of increasingly disaffected officials.

There is a realistic possibility that as the securitisation of the Russian state continues, travel restrictions will be tightened for an increasing number of public sector employees.”

Tags: Russia