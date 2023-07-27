Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian bomb killed one, injured four in Kharkiv Oblast

byIryna Voichuk
27/07/2023
Damaged residential building in the town of Kivsharivka, Kharkiv Oblast. Credit: Oleh Syniehubov/TG channel
Russian forces used FAB-250, a 250-kilogram air-dropped bomb, over the town of Kivsharivka, Kharkiv Oblast.

On the night of 27 July, Russian armed forces shelled the town of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast. According to preliminary information, the Russians used FAB-250 aerial bomb, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported.

According to Syniehubov, the Russian attack killed a 74-year-old woman and wounded four more civilians.

“A strike was recorded near a five-storey residential building. The building was damaged, a wall collapsed in one of the apartments. The neighboring nine-storey building was also damaged,” Syniehubov said.

kupiansk khrakiv oblast russian attack
The aftermath of the Russian airstrike on the town of Kivsharivka, Kharkiv Oblast. Credit: Oleh Syniehubov/TG channel

That same night, Russian forces launched an S-300 missile attack on a non-residential building in the town of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district, causing a fire.

