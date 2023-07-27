Russian bomb killed one, injured four in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces used FAB-250, a 250-kilogram air-dropped bomb, over the town of Kivsharivka, Kharkiv Oblast.

On the night of 27 July, Russian armed forces shelled the town of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast. According to preliminary information, the Russians used FAB-250 aerial bomb, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported.

According to Syniehubov, the Russian attack killed a 74-year-old woman and wounded four more civilians.

“A strike was recorded near a five-storey residential building. The building was damaged, a wall collapsed in one of the apartments. The neighboring nine-storey building was also damaged,” Syniehubov said.

That same night, Russian forces launched an S-300 missile attack on a non-residential building in the town of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district, causing a fire.

