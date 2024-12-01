Ukraine endures over 500 guided bombs and 660 drones over past week, Zelenskyy says (video)

In a Facebook post on 1 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy detailed the scale of the Russian air attacks over the past week, which included more than 500 guided aerial bombs, nearly 660 strike drones, and approximately 120 missiles of various types.
Zelenskyy emphasized that no other country has experienced such sustained daily attacks for an extended period.
Despite the intense bombardment, he highlighted Ukraine’s resilience, stating that the country’s air defense forces, mobile fire groups, and air defense units have been working tirelessly to protect Ukrainian citizens.
In a single night, Ukrainian forces successfully shot down over 30 strike drones, demonstrating the effectiveness of their defense mechanisms. The President underscored that despite these challenges, the Ukrainian state remains firm, with armed forces continuing to fight against the aggressor.
Ukraine repels Russian drone assault: none of 78 drones reaches targets
Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to Ukraine’s partners and citizens who continue to support the country’s resistance. He stressed that together, they represent a force capable of compelling Russia to seek a just peace and restore security in Europe.
