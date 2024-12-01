Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine endures over 500 guided bombs and 660 drones over past week, Zelenskyy says (video)

He emphasized the unprecedented nature of these continuous attacks, adding that, during the week, Russia also launched 120 missiles.
byYuri Zoria
01/12/2024
2 minute read
ukraine endures over 500 guided bombs 660 drones past week zelenskyy says unexploded russian kinzhal missile's warhead found lviv oblast early 2024 telegram/dsns kh-101 missile warheads (3) emphasized unprecedented nature
Unexploded Russian Kinzhal missile’s warhead, found in Lviv Oblast. Photo: Telegram/DSNS.
Ukraine endures over 500 guided bombs and 660 drones over past week, Zelenskyy says (video)

In a Facebook post on 1 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy detailed the scale of the Russian air attacks over the past week, which included more than 500 guided aerial bombs, nearly 660 strike drones, and approximately 120 missiles of various types.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Zelenskyy emphasized that no other country has experienced such sustained daily attacks for an extended period.

Despite the intense bombardment, he highlighted Ukraine’s resilience, stating that the country’s air defense forces, mobile fire groups, and air defense units have been working tirelessly to protect Ukrainian citizens.

In a single night, Ukrainian forces successfully shot down over 30 strike drones, demonstrating the effectiveness of their defense mechanisms. The President underscored that despite these challenges, the Ukrainian state remains firm, with armed forces continuing to fight against the aggressor.

Ukraine repels Russian drone assault: none of 78 drones reaches targets

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to Ukraine’s partners and citizens who continue to support the country’s resistance. He stressed that together, they represent a force capable of compelling Russia to seek a just peace and restore security in Europe.

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts