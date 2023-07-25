US announces new military aid package for Ukraine

On 25 July 2023, the US Department of Defense announced an additional security assistance package for Ukraine.

This is the Biden Administration’s forty-third drawdown of equipment from the US Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

The new package, which totals up to $400 million, includes additional air defense munitions, artillery and other ammunition, armored vehicles, anti-armor weapons, and other equipment to help Ukraine repel Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to the US Department of Defense.

This military aid package includes the following capabilities:

Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);

Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155-mm and 105-mm artillery rounds;

120-mm and 60-mm mortar rounds;

32 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets;

Hornet Unmanned Aerial Systems;

Hydra-70 aircraft rockets;

Tactical air navigation systems;

Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing;

Over 28 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;

Night vision devices and thermal imagery systems;

Spare parts, training munitions, and other field equipment.

The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities “to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” the US Department of State noted.

