Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

US announces new military aid package for Ukraine

bySerge Havrylets
25/07/2023
1 minute read
West arm
M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Photo: Armiya Inform
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On 25 July 2023, the US Department of Defense announced an additional security assistance package for Ukraine.

This is the Biden Administration’s forty-third drawdown of equipment from the US Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

The new package, which totals up to $400 million, includes additional air defense munitions, artillery and other ammunition, armored vehicles, anti-armor weapons, and other equipment to help Ukraine repel Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to the US Department of Defense.

This military aid package includes the following capabilities:

  • Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);
  • Stinger anti-aircraft systems;
  •  Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  • 155-mm and 105-mm artillery rounds;
  • 120-mm and 60-mm mortar rounds;
  • 32 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers;
  • Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
  • Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets;
  • Hornet Unmanned Aerial Systems;
  • Hydra-70 aircraft rockets;
  • Tactical air navigation systems;
  • Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing;
  • Over 28 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;
  • Night vision devices and thermal imagery systems;
  • Spare parts, training munitions, and other field equipment.

The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities “to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” the US Department of State noted.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts