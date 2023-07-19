Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukrainian intelligence warns of “provocations” at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

byOlena Mukhina
19/07/2023
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Energoatom
The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine says Russia is planning “provocations” at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to the latest intelligence, Russian troops are actively preparing a “false flag” operation at the facility using heavy weapons and then accusing the Ukrainian Army of damaging the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Ukraine says that Russian Security Service (FSB) is reportedly spreading information among the occupying forces on the alleged preparation by the Ukrainian soldiers and “volunteer groups” to storm the plant at the end of July.

