Leaked video shows Putins’ close confidant recruiting prisoners for war against Ukraine

A video leaked to social media of how Putins’ close confidant Yevgeny Prigozhin visits prisons to recruit men aged 22 to 50 for war against Ukraine. He says war is hard but after 6 months of service, prisoners would be released.

“Everyone is buried on the alley of heroes… After six months you return home or stay with us if you wish. There are no options to return to the prison,” Prigozhyn says, recruiting prisoners for war against Ukraine. Full video:

