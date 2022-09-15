Leaked video shows Putins’ close confidant recruiting prisoners for war against Ukraine

A video leaked to social media of how Putins’ close confidant Yevgeny Prigozhin visits prisons to recruit men aged 22 to 50 for war against Ukraine. He says war is hard but after 6 months of service, prisoners would be released.
“Everyone is buried on the alley of heroes… After six months you return home or stay with us if you wish. There are no options to return to the prison,” Prigozhyn says, recruiting prisoners for war against Ukraine. Full video:
Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you.
Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO.
For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support.Become a Patron!
How could the Ukrainian Army break through Russia’s lines of defense and advance to such a depth so quickly? Which tactics did they use and why are the Russians retreating so quickly? The defense was broken so quickly most likely...
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]