US intel chief says Putin better informed now about Ukraine war

On December 3, Avril Haines, the US director of national intelligence, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was no longer as insulated from bad news about the conditions facing his invasion of Ukraine as he had been earlier in the campaign.

“But it’s still not clear to us that he has a full picture of at this stage of just how challenged they are,” she added.

The challenges facing the Russian president have been underlined by a series of battlefield setbacks, including the retreating of the Russian troops from the Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts, the Guardian reported.