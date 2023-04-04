Russia’s President lives in information vacuum, Putin’s ex-comms officer says

Screenshot from the video of the meeting of Putin with the Coordinating Council on the needs of the Russian Army

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, does not use cell phones and the Internet, ex-communications officer of the Federal Guard Service Gleb Karakulov told in his interview with the Dossier Center.

“Putin does not use mobile phones. I have never seen him with a cell phone even once in years of my service,” Gleb Karakulov said. “He does not use a smartphone or the Internet at all. Putin receives all the information from the people he trusts. He lives in the information vacuum.”

According to Karakulov, Putin regularly watches Russian TV, even during his trips abroad.

Gleb Karakulov, a captain in the Federal Guard Service of Russia, used to work as an engineer in the Presidential Communications Directorate of the Federal Guard Service until mid-October 2022, when he defected and fled to Istanbul, Türkiye. Karakulov’s current location is unknown. His duties included the provision of secure communications for the President of Russia.

The Dossier Center spent over ten hours in conversation with the officer about his decision to leave Russia. Karakulov is the highest-ranking intelligence officer in Russia’s recent history to defect to the West. The Dossier Center checked Karakulov’s documents and verified their authenticity. Details from his story match information obtained from various databases and open sources.

Related:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Putin, Russia