The Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg would send a batch of repaired M113 armored vehicles to Ukraine to support its infantry units, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced.

M113 Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) Vehicles would be equipped with a remote control weapon system and fitted with the mounting for a 7,62 mm or 12,7 mm machine gun.

A “spare parts package” would be delivered as well, defense ministers of The Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg said in a joint statement.