The Ministry of Finance of the Kingdom of Belgium has frozen Russian assets worth over $61 billion, Deputy Prime Minister Vincent Van Peteghem announced.

Additionally, the ministry blocked Russian financial transactions worth $202 billion. In general, new measures affected 1,789 Russian entities and individuals who had been put on the EU’s sanctions list in response to the Russian war against Ukraine.

Tags: Belgium, Russia, Ukraine