Luxembourg sends 14 armored ambulances to Ukraine

On 18 March, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Belgium said Luxembourg sent another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, namely 14 armored ambulances produced by the British company “Venari”.

“Very soon the vehicles will be sent to the front line, where they will fulfill their primary mission – to save the lives of our warriors who defend our country, as well as civilians who are constantly become victims of barbaric Russian shelling,” the embassy added.

The project was implemented within the framework of the initiative of LUkraine asbl “Ukraine is calling” which collects donations to purchase 112 ambulances and fire trucks.

