Ammunition exploding at military range in occupied Crimea after three reported incoming strikes

byIryna Voichuk
19/07/2023
1 minute read
Explosions at the military training field in the Kirovsky district, occupied Crimea. Screenshot from footage shared by Krymskyi Veter
A fire has broken out at a military training ground in the Kirovsky district in occupied Crimea, located approximately 240 km from the frontline. The evacuation of local residents is being prepared, Crimea’s occupation authorities reported.

Crimea explosions military range
The location of the military range in Kirovsky district is theoretically within the range of Storm Shadow missiles used by Ukraine. Screenshot from Deepstatemap

The fire broke out after three explosions occurred in the morning of 19 July at an ammunition depot at the Starokrymsky military training ground in Crimea’s Kirovsky district, the Krymskyi Veter Telegram channel reported. The channel reported three incoming strikes on the military range, without specifying whether they were missile or drone strikes. 

Local residents report sounds of ammunition detonation.

According to the Russian-appointed “head” of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, about 2,000 local residents are planned to be evacuated from four nearby settlements. The Tavrida highway is closed to vehicle traffic, Aksyonov reported. 

The military training ground is potentially within the striking range of Storm Shadow cruise missiles used by Ukraine. However, the occupied peninsula has had a history of drone strikes. The latest incidents include:

  • a marine drone attack on the Kerch Bridge on 17 July;
  • a UAV attack on a railway hub in Dzhankoi on 22 March;
  • a marine and aerial drone attack on Sevastopol on 22 March.

A previous version of this article said that Ukraine’s intelligence takes responsibility for the strike. It referred to a fake Telegram channel of Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukraine’s Intelligence. We apologize for the confusion caused.

