Zelenskyy participates in Allen & Co Sun Valley Global Investor Conference

President Zelenskyy held a phone call with the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, an illustrative image/ Source: Telegram, @V_Zelenskiy_official

On 14 July, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the Allen & Co Sun Valley conference with the participation of CEOs of the world’s largest companies, global investors, and major philanthropists.

“Of course, we talked about Russia’s war against Ukraine and freedom, about our victory, about the victorious Ukraine, and about investing in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelensky noted that the companies participating in the conference would not be able to succeed on the land controlled by Russia or claimed by the Russian dictatorship. “Their ideas and talents, their companies could not succeed where the Russian military came.”

“This is a different world which Russian dictatorship tries to make. A world in which not only freedom, but also the person does not matter. This is NOT what our world should become. That is why we fight. That is why we must win,” Zelenskyy added.

Related: