Zelenskyy participates in Allen & Co Sun Valley Global Investor Conference

ukrainian president zelenskyy phone talk chinese president xi jinping

President Zelenskyy held a phone call with the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, an illustrative image/ Source: Telegram, @V_Zelenskiy_official 

Latest news Ukraine




On 14 July, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the Allen & Co Sun Valley conference with the participation of CEOs of the world’s largest companies, global investors, and major philanthropists.

“Of course, we talked about Russia’s war against Ukraine and freedom, about our victory, about the victorious Ukraine, and about investing in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelensky noted that the companies participating in the conference would not be able to succeed on the land controlled by Russia or claimed by the Russian dictatorship. “Their ideas and talents, their companies could not succeed where the Russian military came.

“This is a different world which Russian dictatorship tries to make. A world in which not only freedom, but also the person does not matter. This is NOT what our world should become. That is why we fight. That is why we must win,” Zelenskyy added.

US, German companies lead in tax payments to Russian budget – report

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags