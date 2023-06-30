Ukrainian troops continue offensive operations at Melitopol, Berdiansk, Bakhmut directions – military

According to Andrii Kovaliov, the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive operations and have “partial success” in the Melitopol and Berdiansk sectors in Ukraine’s south, and north of Bakhmut in the east.
“In the areas of Levadne – Pryiutne, Mala Tokmachka – Ocheretuvate, they have had partial success and are consolidating their positions,” said the spokesman, according to the Military Media Center.
North of Donetsk’s Bakhmut, Ukrainian Armed Forces units have also achieved partial success in the Pryvillia-Zaliznianske area, according to him.
Meanwhile, on the flanks of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, the Ukrainian troops are “succeeding and consolidating their positions” while “putting pressure” on the Russian forces, driving those out of the previously captured positions.
Also, Ukrainian Armed Forces units continue to hold back the Russian offensive at the Lyman, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions in Donetsk Oblast, according to Kovaliov.
