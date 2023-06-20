US to set out a “robust” assistance package for Ukraine – Blinken

On 20 June, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would set out a new assistance package for Ukraine at a London conference to encourage private companies to invest in the country’s reconstruction after Russia’s invasion, Reuters reported.

Kyiv and London will host the Ukraine recovery conference in London on 21 and 22 June, bringing together over 1,000 foreign officials from 60+ states, business leaders, and global investors to explore strategies for supporting the country’s reconstruction efforts.

“President Biden said … that we would stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, and both of our countries are deeply committed to that,” Blinken told a press conference alongside British foreign minister James Cleverly, adding, “We will continue to deliver on that commitment, including through a new robust US assistance package that I’ll be able to announce tomorrow.”

Tags: US aid for Ukraine