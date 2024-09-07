Pentagon pledges to use all available funds to support Ukraine but doesn’t provide details as fiscal year ends

During a press briefing on 6 September 2024, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh addressed the issue of ongoing financial assistance for Ukraine.

“We’ve been working diligently with Congress to secure additional funding and allocate these resources to Ukraine through PDA (Presidential Drawdown Authority) and USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) packages,” Singh stated as per VoA.

The lack of concrete details about the allocation of remaining funds as the fiscal year ends has raised questions among observers. In addition, as the war continues, the limitations placed on Ukraine’s Western-produced weapons to strike back at Russian targets far beyond its borders remain a point of debate among policymakers, preventing Ukraine from taking out Russian airfields and conducting full-scale offensive operations.

While emphasizing the Pentagon’s dedication to supporting Ukraine, Singh refrained from providing specific details about the fate of any unspent funds, particularly the approximately $6 billion in aid that has not yet been allocated. Instead, she highlighted the consistent nature of US support, noting, “We continue to announce aid packages for Ukraine almost weekly.”

“I have no doubt that we intend to use everything at our disposal to ensure Ukraine receives what it needs, both in the short and long term,” Singh added.

Related: