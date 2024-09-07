Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Pentagon pledges to use all available funds to support Ukraine but doesn’t provide details as fiscal year ends

The Pentagon has reaffirmed its commitment to utilize all accessible funds to support Ukraine while leaving questions unanswered about the specific allocation of remaining aid as the US fiscal year draws to a close this September.
byBohdan Ben
07/09/2024
1 minute read
pentagon ukraine can use us weapons only battlefield its territory spokesperson sabrina singh credit dvids defense department deputy press secretary 1
Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh. Credit: DVIDS
Pentagon pledges to use all available funds to support Ukraine but doesn’t provide details as fiscal year ends

During a press briefing on 6 September 2024, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh addressed the issue of ongoing financial assistance for Ukraine.

We’ve been working diligently with Congress to secure additional funding and allocate these resources to Ukraine through PDA (Presidential Drawdown Authority) and USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) packages,” Singh stated as per VoA.

The lack of concrete details about the allocation of remaining funds as the fiscal year ends has raised questions among observers. In addition, as the war continues, the limitations placed on Ukraine’s Western-produced weapons to strike back at Russian targets far beyond its borders remain a point of debate among policymakers, preventing Ukraine from taking out Russian airfields and conducting full-scale offensive operations.

While emphasizing the Pentagon’s dedication to supporting Ukraine, Singh refrained from providing specific details about the fate of any unspent funds, particularly the approximately $6 billion in aid that has not yet been allocated. Instead, she highlighted the consistent nature of US support, noting, “We continue to announce aid packages for Ukraine almost weekly.”

“I have no doubt that we intend to use everything at our disposal to ensure Ukraine receives what it needs, both in the short and long term,” Singh added.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts