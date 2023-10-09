WSJ: Some US senators say yearlong Ukraine aid package best way to overcome Congress upheaval￼￼

Some US senators, despite party affiliations, rally to bolster Ukraine aid, suggesting figures higher than Biden’s initial proposal, emphasizing the enduring US commitment amidst internal political challenges, The Wall Street Journal says.

US senators supporting Ukraine, from both sides of the aisle, are concerned by the House’s turmoil and aim to expedite a yearlong aid proposal for Ukraine. This proposal surpasses President Biden’s August request, which was $24 billion and met resistance from numerous Republicans skeptical of more war funding. Presently, these Senate advocates are targeting a package valued between $50 billion and $100 billion, extending beyond Biden’s initial timeframe, according to WSJ.

“A lot of us feel like there is some logic there: Rather than try to do this in small bites that may get harder and harder and harder, let’s just be candid with people about what the longer term need is and see if we can do it,” said Sen. Tim Kaine. “We do think we’ve got the votes in both houses to do it.”

However, any future aid package is expected to meet resistance from the growing ranks of Republicans, who express skepticism over accountability concerning previous funds sent to Ukraine. The recent ouster of Kevin McCarthy as House speaker further complicates the matter.

Despite these domestic political upheavals, pro-Ukraine senators express cautious optimism over pursuing a larger package, hoping to finalize the aid sometime between mid-October and mid-November.

