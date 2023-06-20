Ukraine shoots down most drones in Russian night attack but critical infrastructure in Lviv hit

As well, ballistic missiles hit the east-Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, near which they damaged farming businesses and recreational areas.
Ukraine’s Air Force reported shooting down 32 of 35 drones in Russia’s attack on Ukraine on 20 June. The drones, which targeted military and infrastructure objects, were launched from Russia’s Bryansk Oblast and the east bank of the Azov Sea, the Air Force said. Most were shot down in the skies over Kyiv.
However, a critical infrastructure object in the west-Ukrainian Lviv Oblast suffered three strikes, according to Ukraine’s authorities in the region. There were no casualties.
Meanwhile, the east-Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia and nearby Rozumivka were hit by seven ballistic S-300 missiles, according to Ukraine’s General Staff. Targets included infrastructure, property, and equipment of agricultural and farming businesses, as well as popular recreational areas, reported the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.
While the US-made Patriot air defense that Ukraine received can shoot down ballistic missiles, Ukraine has few such complexes, while Russia perpetually strikes Ukrainian frontline towns with modified cheap and amply available s-300 surface-to-air missiles. There is no solution for this devastation yet.
