Ukrainian fighter jets unharmed in Russian missile attack on Starokostiantyniv airfield, Ukraine’s Air Force spox says

Ukrainian fighter jets were not damaged by the Russian missile attack on the Starokonstiantyniv airfield in Khmelnytskyy Oblast (western Ukraine) last night, Ukraine’s Air Force spox Yurii Ihnat said, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

During the national telethon, Yurii Ihnat explained that in case of flight risks, Ukrainian pilots redeploy aircraft to other airfields in Ukraine.

“This is not the first time this airfield has been attacked. It is the regular base of the tactical aviation brigade. But our aviation is quite mobile, and our pilots know how to counter the enemy in these conditions. We have dozens of operational airfields in Ukraine. Therefore, the enemy will be unable to destroy our aviation so easily,” Yurii Ihnat said. “I think our pilots will retaliate in the nearest future.”

Last night, Russia launched missiles against the airfield in Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyy Oblast, where about ten explosions were heard during an air raid, smoke was visible over the city, and windows of residential buildings were smashed in some areas. Ukrainian fighters equipped with long-range Storm Shadow missiles are allegedly stationed at the airfield in Starokostiantyniv.

