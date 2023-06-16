Polish parliament adopts resolution supporting Ukraine’s accession to NATO

Photo: UNIAN

The Sejm of the Republic of Poland has adopted a resolution supporting Ukraine’s accession to NATO, Ukrinform reports. 443 MPs favored the document, two voted against it, and seven abstained.

“Given the commitment of the Ukrainian people and their sovereign right to choose their own path of development, the Sejm of the Republic of Poland fully supports the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine,” the resolution reads.

According to the resolution, the Ukrainian army is “becoming increasingly interoperable with NATO forces and gaining experience on the battlefield. From a military point of view, therefore, Ukraine’s entry into NATO will also benefit the Alliance.”

“The upcoming summit in Vilnius is crucial for the NATO-Ukraine relationship and should be a venue for debate on the country’s future,” the resolution emphasizes.

As the Polish MPs stressed, “Every nation has an inalienable right to defense. This also means the possibility to apply for membership in collective defense organizations that allow this right to be effectively exercised.”

Tags: NATO, Poland