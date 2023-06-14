Frontline report: Ukrainian troops gain ground in the south

Map; screenshot from the video

Ukrainian forces employ artillery preparation, mechanized attacks, and infantry assaults to make significant gains against Russian defenses, while Russian counterattacks and strategic movements unfold on the battlefield in Ukraine’s south.

Day 475: 13 June

The most intense clashes continue to take place south of Velyka Novosilka.

Today Ukrainian 35th and 137th Mechanized Brigades finally released footage of how they managed to generate such a deep and powerful breakthrough along the hills west of the river. First of all, Ukrainians launched massive artillery preparation on the first Russian line of defense along the tree lines. Judging by the footage, it seems like Russian sources did not exaggerate its devastation. Next, Ukrainians launched a mechanized attack, where multiple armored fighting vehicles drew enemy attention to themselves, suppressed enemy fire, and provided cover for the infantry. The infantry quickly closed the distance and started storming whatever was left of the Russian defense line. The key was to repeat this process non-stop, and with each iteration, the Russian defense was collapsing faster and faster, as the fallback positions did not have a chance to be properly manned and supported. In the aftermath of the first wave of attacks, Russians were forced out of Neskuchne, Storozheve, and, Blahodatne.

Yesterday I told you that Ukrainians launched the second wave of attacks here and that Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister confirmed that these attacks resulted in the liberation of Makarivka. Today Ukrainian 35th and 137th Mechanized Brigades also released a video of how it happened. As you can see, the attacks were heavier, and Ukrainians already started using tanks to demolish Russian trenches in the tree lines around the village while the infantry was assaulting the village itself. The fighter reported that Russians were not prepared to face such a powerful attack and abandoned their positions immediately after Ukrainians entered Makarivka. He also said that Russians immediately started using aviation and regular and thermobaric artillery to level the village with the ground while the whole Ukrainian assault unit was still in the region, however, he noted that they were prepared for such a development, his artillery units quickly returned the fire, and Russian artillery strikes immediately stopped.

Yesterday, I also told you that Russian forces launched a counterattack in the direction of Makarivka, and I told you that this move was highly likely done to protect the flanks of the retreating from Rivnopil forces. And this is exactly what was happening today. Russian sources reported that Russian forces conducted at least three powerful attacks on Makarivka during the day, which forced Ukrainians to use their forces here. Such actions alleviated pressure from Rivnopil and allowed Russian troops to repel small Ukrainian attacks, even though part of the personnel had departed to the next line of defense. Russian sources reported that, in the meantime, they are actively digging trenches 700 meters south of Makarivka.

Simultaneously, Ukrainian forces are destroying Russian troops and reinforcements in the rear. Today Ukrainian sources confirmed that they relocated here the most feared drone detachment, namely, Madiar’s Birds Assault Drone Battalion. Just over the last day, Madiar’s Birds destroyed 8 Russian tanks. Four of those strikes were geolocated, and it was revealed that they destroyed two tanks in Staromaiorske, and two tanks in Zavitne Bazhannya. Ukrainians also relocated Special Operators Omega, who also posted footage of destroying Russian tanks in Staromaiorske. Finally, reconnaissance drone detachments from 55th and 129th Brigades showed how they identified and in coordination with artillery crews, destroyed at least four pieces of equipment in Staromlynivka.

When it comes to the further development of the counteroffensive operation, today, Russian sources reported that Ukrainians finished the demining process between Levadne and Pryyutne and conducted a reconnaissance-in-force operation. This is a strong indicator that the next powerful attack may come from this direction, and as Ukrainians also attacked Rivnopil today, it seems like Ukrainians are planning to even out the front line before conducting another deep penetration of the Russian defenses. And this makes sense because if we look at the topographic map, we can see that by evening out the contact line, Ukrainians will gain very wide access to the next elevated platform, which will make it easier to breach the next Russian defense line.

