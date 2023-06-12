Ukrainian marines liberate Storozheve village in Donetsk Oblast

Marines of Ukraine's 35th Brigade in liberated Storozheve, Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot from a Facebook video by the 35th Brigade.
On 12 June, the Ukrainian Navy’s 35th Separate Marine Brigade said it had liberated the village of Storozheve in the southwestern Donetsk Oblast.
“As part of counter-offensive actions, Odesa Marines (the brigade’s home base is in Odesa Oblast, – Ed.) liberated the village of Storozheve, Donetsk Oblast, which had been under occupation since March 2022. As a result of the clearing of the village, about 50 Ruscists (‘Russian fascists’, – Ed.) were killed, and four were taken prisoner,” the Brigade’s official Facebook account wrote, publishing a video of the marines in Storozheve:
A marine in the video says that the operation started at 5 a.m. and first faced Russian resistance, including artillery strikes, but then the servicemen took the village home by home.
Storozheve is located next to Blahodatne, the liberation of which was reported a day before. Also, on 11 June, the Defense Ministry said two more villages were liberated in the same area, Neskuchne and Makarivka.
Tags: Donetsk Oblast, Storozheve, Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023