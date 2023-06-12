Ukrainian marines liberate Storozheve village in Donetsk Oblast

Marines of Ukraine's 35th Brigade in liberated Storozheve, Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot from a Facebook video by the 35th Brigade. 

Russian Aggression




On 12 June, the Ukrainian Navy’s 35th Separate Marine Brigade said it had liberated the village of Storozheve in the southwestern Donetsk Oblast.

Storozheve is located east of Blahodatne in southwestern Donetsk Oblast. Map: Deepstatemap ~

Storozheve is located east of Blahodatne in southwestern Donetsk Oblast. Map: Deepstatemap

“As part of counter-offensive actions, Odesa Marines (the brigade’s home base is in Odesa Oblast, – Ed.) liberated the village of Storozheve, Donetsk Oblast, which had been under occupation since March 2022. As a result of the clearing of the village, about 50 Ruscists (‘Russian fascists’, – Ed.) were killed, and four were taken prisoner,” the Brigade’s official Facebook account wrote, publishing a video of the marines in Storozheve:

A marine in the video says that the operation started at 5 a.m. and first faced Russian resistance, including artillery strikes, but then the servicemen took the village home by home.

russian military Ural truck captured in Storozheve, Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot from the 35th Brigade’s video. ~

russian military Ural truck captured in Storozheve, Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot from the 35th Brigade’s video.

Storozheve is located next to Blahodatne, the liberation of which was reported a day before. Also, on 11 June, the Defense Ministry said two more villages were liberated in the same area, Neskuchne and Makarivka.

Southern and eastern front in Ukraine as of 12 June 2023. The location of Storozheve is shown with the blue marker. Map: Deepstatemap ~

Southern and eastern front in Ukraine as of 12 June 2023. The location of Storozheve is shown with the blue marker. Map: Deepstatemap

 

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags