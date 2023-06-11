Ukrainian army liberates Blahodatne in southwestern Donetsk Oblast – 68th Jaeger Brigade

Ukrainian flag raised in Blahodatne, southern Donetsk Oblast, by the soldiers of the 68th Jaeger Brigade. Screenshot from the video published on 11 June 2023.

On 11 June, the Ukrainian Army’s 68th Jaeger Brigade reported the liberation of Blahodatne settlement.

“The glorious warriors of the 68th separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush, in cooperation with neighboring units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, liberated the village of Blahodatne,” the brigade wrote on Facebook, adding that Russian soldiers were captured during the operation.

The video shared by the 68th brigade shows hoisting the national flag on one of the destroyed buildings in the settlement:

Donetsk oblast has four settlements named Blahodatne. One is in the northwest next to Soledar in the area of Bakhmut, another one is in the region’s east near Amvrosiivka far behind the lines, one more is in the south in Volnovakha district. Finally, the fouth Blahodatne is located in the oblast’s southwest next to Velyka Novosilka.

The 68th Brigade didn’t specify which one of the Blahodatnes has been liberated, however, other military sources claim it is the southwestern one, located south of Velyka Novosilka next to Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

This is the first settlement mentioned as liberated in official reports amid the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Update:

Ukraine’s Ground Forces confirmed the liberation of Blahodatne, reposting the video by the 68th Brigade.

Tags: Blahodatne, Donetsk Oblast, lliberation, Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023