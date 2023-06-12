Zaporizhzhia’s Novodarivka village liberated – Territorial Defense Forces

Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the map as of 12 June 2023 (Russian-occupied territory is in red). Map: Deepstatemap
On 12 June, the Zaporizhzhia Separate Territorial Defense Brigade reported that it had earlier liberated Novodarivka Village in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a few kilometers away from Donetsk Oblast’s Blahodatne which was reportedly liberated on 11 June.
“On 4 June 2023, as part of a defensive operation, a mechanized unit and a combined unit of the Zaporizhzhia Separate Territorial Defense Brigade liberated the village of Novodarivka from the occupiers. Numerous attempts by the enemy to regain control of the village, which lasted several days, were unsuccessful,” the Brigade’s Facebook post reads.
The village is about 100 kilometers away from occupied Mariupol and 110 km from Berdiansk, two key Russian-occupied cities on the coast of the Sea of Azov.
The Ministry of Defense has not yet confirmed the liberation of the village.
