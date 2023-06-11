95 Ukrainian POWs return home in latest prisoner swap

95 Ukrainian POWs returned home in a Russo-Ukrainian POW swap on 11 June 2023.
Credit: Andrii Yermak.
On 11 June 2023, 95 Ukrainian soldiers returned home from Russian captivity in a Russo-Ukrainian POW swap, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office Andrii Yermak reported.
According to Andrii Yermak, 93 privates and sergeants and two officers have returned home from Russian captivity today. Among them are prisoners of war from Mariupol, Chornobyl, Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, and the vicinities of Bakhmut.
“We continue to fulfill the task of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to return everyone. We will not stop until the day the last captured Ukrainian returns to Ukraine,” Yermak wrote on Telegram.
Kyiv also managed to return the soldiers who flew by helicopters to besieged Mariupol in the spring of 2022 to reinforce the Ukrainian garrison at the Azovstal plant. Many of those who came back home sustained injuries and illnesses in captivity and need rehabilitation, according to Andrii Yermak.
Tags: prisoners of war (POWs), Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine