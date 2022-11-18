Azovstal defender Mykhailo Dianov donates all crowdfunded money to Ukrainian kids

Mykhailo Dianov, a Ukrainian soldier who defended the south-eastern port city of Mariupol during the 82-day-long Russian siege, made a huge donation to support Ukrainian children. Dianov announced about the donation on his Facebook.

On November 17, Mykhailo Dianov donated all the money raised by a crowdfunding campaign for his rehabilitation (around 100 thousand US dollars) to the Ukrainian children whose fathers died defending Mariupol. Dianov was one of the Mariupol garrison defenders who joined the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance at the underground stronghold of the Azovstal steelworks. The photos of his grave condition after months of Russian captivity spread all over the web and prompted the fundraising campaign for his rehabilitation.

Dianov was captured by Russian forces during the siege of Mariupol back in May, 2022. After more than 4 months spent in Russian captivity, Dianov came back home due to the Russo-Ukrainian POW swap last September.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Azovstal, Mariupol defenders, POW