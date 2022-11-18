Azovstal defender Mykhailo Dianov donates all crowdfunded money to Ukrainian kids

Mykhailo Dianov, a Ukrainian soldier who defended the south-eastern port city of Mariupol during the 82-day-long Russian siege, made a huge donation to support Ukrainian children. Dianov announced about the donation on his Facebook.
On November 17, Mykhailo Dianov donated all the money raised by a crowdfunding campaign for his rehabilitation (around 100 thousand US dollars) to the Ukrainian children whose fathers died defending Mariupol. Dianov was one of the Mariupol garrison defenders who joined the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance at the underground stronghold of the Azovstal steelworks. The photos of his grave condition after months of Russian captivity spread all over the web and prompted the fundraising campaign for his rehabilitation.
Photos show condition of Azovstal defender after Russian prison
Dianov was captured by Russian forces during the siege of Mariupol back in May, 2022. After more than 4 months spent in Russian captivity, Dianov came back home due to the Russo-Ukrainian POW swap last September.
Tags: Azovstal, Mariupol defenders, POW